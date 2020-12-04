NEW MUSIC FROM STEEL PANTHER
Listen, 2020 has been a nightmare. We all know that. We don't need to be reminded.
HOWEVER, Steel Panther has made it possible to enjoy at least one damn thing about this year.
They have given us the gift of song. A song called "F*ck 2020".
Please enjoy:
Here are the lyrics to this masterpiece:
Stupid fucking dude out in Wuhan ate a fucking bat
Didn’t wash his hands and gave the plague to the rest of the planet
If you didn’t have time to fry the damn thing
Nuke it the microwave
Fuck 2020
2020 can suck my dick
Kobe Bryant, Frankie Banali, Kenny Rogers too
Little Richard, Sean Connery, Neil Pert and Kurt Fucking Douglas
And if that shit wasn’t bad enough,
Eddie Van Halen too.
Fuck 2020
2020 can suck my dick
Gigs have all been canceled
Movie theaters too
I’m deemed non-essential
And now I can’t get an Asian massage
I’m more stressed out than ever
And I can’t even blow a load!
Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! Fuck!!!!
Fuck 2020
2020 can suck my dick
2020 can suck my fucking dick
2020 can lick my motherfucking balls
Fuck 2020!
2020 can suck my motherfucking dick!!
Ca’mon Satch
Went to my local Starbucks
Ordered my usual fare
Double vanilla latte With whipped cream and cinnamon sprinkles
Was asked to leave the establishment
Cause I didn’t have a fucking mask
Fuck 2020
2020 can suck my fucking dick
2020 sucks my motherfucking dick
