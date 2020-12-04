NEW MUSIC FROM STEEL PANTHER

Listen, 2020 has been a nightmare. We all know that. We don't need to be reminded.

HOWEVER, Steel Panther has made it possible to enjoy at least one damn thing about this year.

They have given us the gift of song. A song called "F*ck 2020".

Please enjoy:

Here are the lyrics to this masterpiece:

Stupid fucking dude out in Wuhan ate a fucking bat

Didn’t wash his hands and gave the plague to the rest of the planet

If you didn’t have time to fry the damn thing

Nuke it the microwave

Fuck 2020

2020 can suck my dick

Kobe Bryant, Frankie Banali, Kenny Rogers too

Little Richard, Sean Connery, Neil Pert and Kurt Fucking Douglas

And if that shit wasn’t bad enough,

Eddie Van Halen too.

Fuck 2020

2020 can suck my dick

Gigs have all been canceled

Movie theaters too

I’m deemed non-essential

And now I can’t get an Asian massage

I’m more stressed out than ever

And I can’t even blow a load!

Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! Fuck!!!!

Fuck 2020

2020 can suck my dick

2020 can suck my fucking dick

2020 can lick my motherfucking balls

Fuck 2020!

2020 can suck my motherfucking dick!!

Ca’mon Satch

Went to my local Starbucks

Ordered my usual fare

Double vanilla latte With whipped cream and cinnamon sprinkles

Was asked to leave the establishment

Cause I didn’t have a fucking mask

Fuck 2020

2020 can suck my fucking dick

2020 sucks my motherfucking dick