NEW RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS!

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were teasing a new song called "Eddie", inspired by late guitar icon Eddie Van Halen and now it's here!

Anthony Kiedis references Eddie Van Halen in the track with the lyrics: "Sailing the Sunset Strip, I’m a bit of a king / Granny would take a trip, I’ll be bending the strings / Got hammers in both my hands, such a delicate touch / They say I’m from Amsterdam, does that make me Dutch?”

Here's the full song that will be on their new album 'Return of the Dream Canteen'.