New Rob Zombie Tunes Are Coming - Halloween Eve

Wait not more Rob's Zombies!' Yes the man himself Rob Zombie is coming out with new music on Friday, October 30th.

Word is that Rob Zombie's new album was ready to go last year but he was busy with the film 3 From Hell.

Rob Zombie went to Socia Media to say "In 7 Days New Rob Zombie Music Is Coming."

Now is Rob talking about some songs, an EP or a full album? Guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Check Rob Zombie's last album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser.

Rock!

Chris Foord