NEW Slipknot!

WHAT UP MAGGOTS! NEW KNOT!

“New music, new art and new beginnings. Get ready for the end", Slipnot's Shawn Clown Crahan announced when Slipknot released "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)". Clown also went on to describe Slipknot's new music as "God's Music".

Sacrafice a goat if you got one near by while checking out the new music video, which debut's new masks on Sid Wilson and Michael "Tortilla Man" Pfaff!

The Dying Song (Time To Sing) will be on Slipknot's 7th studio album called The End, So Far... which drops on September 30th!

Now lets hope for another Slipknot tour to roll through Alberta, becuase I stand by Slipknot being the best live band in the world!