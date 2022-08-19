New Thursday Night Football Theme!

Amazon has the rights to Thursday football and with that comes a change to the Thursday Night Football theme song.

Here it is!





"Amazon Prime Video is the home for “Thursday Night Football” this upcoming season, marking the first time in league history a streaming service will be the solo carrier for a package of national games. The era begins Aug. 25 with a preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans. The first regular season game for Amazon will be Sept. 15, when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the NFL season." - Alex Sherman CNBC