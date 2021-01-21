New Weezer: OK HUMAN - Out Jan 29th
Weezer will be releasing a new album next week called OK Human; Yes a having fun with Radiohead's album title of Ok Computer.
The original plan for Weezer in 2020 was to release a 'heavy sounding' album as a homage to all the hard rock acts that the band members grew up with.
Plans changed.
With the lockdown and anything and everything else covid; Singer Rivers Cuomo found himself at a piano and he started to write songs.
OK Human, which Cuomo said sounds nothing like Radiohead’s album will be out next Friday, Jan 29th.
Weezer will be back on the road this summer touring with Green Day on the 'Hella Mega Tour!"
Check out a sample from the forthcoming Weezer album below. To purchase the record and other Weezer Merch click here.
Rock!
Chris Foord
"OK Human" track listing:
01. All My Favorite Songs
02. Aloo Gobi
03. Grapes Of Wrath
04. Numbers05. Playing My Piano
06. Mirror Image
07. Screens
08. Bird With A Broken Wing
09. Dead Roses
10. Everything Happens For A Reason
11. Here Comes The Rain
12. La Brea Tar Pits
