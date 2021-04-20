NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw Joins The Show

Former Pittsburgh Steeler, 4x Superbowl Champion and NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw and his business partner Ryan McElveen joined JD and I to talk about Terry Bradshaw's Kentucky Straight Bourbon that is now available in Calgary at Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Sobeys and Co-op.



We also chatted about Football, the Super Bowl, Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson, CFL, Mental Health, The Bradshaw Bunch and more.



Nearly 30 minutes with an NFL Legend, and you can check it all out right here.

