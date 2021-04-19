NHL Center Patrick Marleau Will Break The All Time Games Played Record Tonight!

Sasky Tough!

Sharks Center Patrick Marleau is set to break an incredible record of games played tonight, passing that of Mr. Hockey himself Gordie Howe!

When the puck drops this evening Marleau will then have played in his 1768th NHL game.

Drafted in 1997 by the Sharks, the now 41 year old Marleau will be sporting a special set of gloves for the night as seen in the picture above!

They sure make them tough in Saskatchwan a both 'ironmen' Patrick and Gordie Howe were born in our neighbouring province.

For more on this story click here. To see Marleau career stats click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord