Nickelback Tease 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia'

Nickelback are paying homage to the late and great Charlie Daniels by covering The Devil Went Down To Georgia. A song made huge by The Charlie Daniels Band back in the late 70's. Charlie Daniels passed away at the age of 83 on July 6th, 2020.

Nickelback teased their version via twitter that also features guitar player Dave Mortone. Korn also released a version recenlty which you can hear below.

Nickelback are reissuing the 2005 album All The Right Reasons with extra B sides and live show this Fall so keep an eye out for that! All The Right Reasons sold 19 millioin copies world wide and was their third consecutive #1 album.

Chris Foord