Nikki Sixx Celebrates 20 Years Of Sobriety Today! (July 2nd)

It's no secret that Nikki Sixx liked his drugs way too much. Heroin and cocaine cocktails, copius amounts of booze and other unimaginables I'm sure, BUT! Nikki is tough.

Today July 2nd, 2021 Nikki Sixx has been Sober For 20 years!

Congrats Nikki Sixx!

Nikki Sixx is as busy as ever too.

With a new book coming out in October called The First 21: I became Nikki Sixx, he is currently planning a book tour.

Sixx isn't done with music either, just releasing a new project with Rob Zombie, Tommy Clufetos and John 5 called L.A. Rats. He'll also be back with his boys in Motley Crue to continue the Stadium tour in 2022.

Rock!

Chris Foord