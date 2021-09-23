Nirvana's Nevermind will get a 30th Anniversary Edition Collection!

Nirvana will be releasing a 30th anniversary collection of the highly successful Nevermind album in November!

The announcement comes 1 day before the 30th anniversary of Nevermind which was released back on September 24th, 1991.

Nirvana's Nevermind took the world by storm in 1991 and is highly regarded as one of most important rock albums ever.

The 30th anniversary edition will come in many formats including an 8 LP box set with never heard before full live shows from the era.

To pre order your copy of Nevermind and/or Swag like T-shirts, jackets and hats click here.

Chris Foord