O Canada with Gordie Johnson

Sometimes when we hear musicians perform O Canada, it's good its just seeing them out of their comfort zone can seem a little odd. However not so with Gordie Johnson. The frontman for Big Sugar Johnson shreds through the amazing anthem in good ole Johnson form. Check out a few different versions of his and feel free to crank it out while your knocking back some Canadien beers n' BC bud. If you scroll down even further you will see footage of Gord Downie and Geddy Lee performing O Canada at different Baseball All-star games, both do a great job too.

Happy Canada DAY Rockaholics!

Chris Foord