Oasis: Morning Glory - 25th Anniversary Limited Edition

Incredible how time flies, Oasis: (What's The Story) Morning Glory turns 25 this year. That's as far a way from now to then as it was from then to the Beatles breaking up!

Anyway, Limited remastered 2 Lp in Silver special 25th anniversary edition with a picture disc on a heavy weight vinyl record will be released October 2nd. (Track Listing below) You can preorder yours here.

Morning Glory sold over 22 million copies world wide.

Currently Oasis remain split up however both Gallagher brothers are having alot of success in the UK with their solo careers.

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? – Vinyl tracklist:

A1 “Hello” (Remastered)

A2 “Roll With It” (Remastered)

A3 “Wonderwall” (Remastered)

B1 “Don’t Look Back In Anger” (Remastered)

B2 “Hey Now!” (Remastered)

B3 “[Untitled]” (Remastered)

B4 “Bonehead’s Bank Holiday” (Remastered)

C1 “Some Might Say” (Remastered)

C2 “Cast No Shadow” (Remastered)

C3 “She’s Electric” (Remastered)

D1 “Morning Glor”y (Remastered)

D2 “[Untitled]” (Remastered)

D3 Champagne Supernova (Remastered)