October 17th, 2018 - Canada Makes Cannabis Legal!

Cannabis has been legal in Canada for 2 years now. It's a great day to celebrate but also a day to remember one of Canada's finest Gord Downie. Downie a pot advocate passed away after a short battle with brain cancer 1 year before. I say short but he did a life time of work since he found out about his cancer - including recording an album oh and a tour of Canada with The Tragically Hip to say goodbye or for us to say goodbye to him.

I miss Gord, We all do.

However, we should celebrate the man and celebrate legalization of Cannabis in Canada. Understanding the science behind Cannabis is the first step and this page gives a pretty good explanation with what goes on when we use THC and CBD.

Did you know:

October 17th was chosen to honour Gord Downie who passed away exactly 1 year before.

*fun fact. the remaining members of the Hip invested in UP. A cannabis company that started up in 2018. I have an UP record with hip songs on it.

On this day, Saturday, October 17th - CJAY 92 will have tributes every hour and plently of talk about weed too!

RiP Gord Downie.

Rock!

Chris Foord