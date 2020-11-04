Offspring Comes Out With A Christmas Song
The Offspring decided to give us all good cheer early this year and release a Christmas song. I was like sweet, a revved up Christmas Jam!
So anyway they covered Darlene Love's - Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) and it was produced by Bob Rock...This ought to be good!!!!
" We've always been huge fans of Darlene Love, so when the idea came up to do a Christmas song, we jumped at the chance to record that one...and tried not to wreck it!" - Dexter Holland
They didn't wreck it, but it just sounds like anything else you hear at a mall. Check out the bubbly Christmas tune below. It's also available digitally and can be found on a 7" vinyl too - more info here.
For a real punk rock type of Christmas Song scroll down to The Damned's -There's No Sanity Clause.
Rock!
Chris Foord
Now The Damned did great Christms tune!!!! (fan made video but it works)
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
Jesse & JD's Hell Yeah for HeroesNominate a Veteran or someone currently in the Military for a Jesse & JD Hell Yeah!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!