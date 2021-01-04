Ol Man Covering Slipknot!

Slipknot is known for being a kick ass heavy band! But as the Maggots know they do have a couple tunes that showcase their softer side. ‘Snuff’ is one of those songs.

So if you love me let me go

And run away before I know

My heart is just too dark to care

I can't destroy what isn’t there







Now check out this ol man named Frank Watkinson covered the song, turning it into a “folk tearjerker”. Frank wrote that this is "My adaptation of this great song, requested by Robbie Osiris," in the video's description. He also provided a link to his PayPal account if you wanna help out this artist https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8uPISeE6aB



Now, lets check out Frank covering a classic from Slipknot!



