One Step Closer - 20 Years Later

kerrang

Man, Linkin Park ruled... they shared this tweet from over 20 years ago when they made their US television debut with a performance of 'One Step Closer'. 

Intensity? They brought it! 

 

I can still remember getting this album with my buddies on our lunch break in middle school and thinking every song on Hybrid Theory was awesome, I had never heard anything like it. The album still holds up, and Linkin Park put out a 20th Anniversary box set! If you're a fan, this is a must have. Grab it HERE 

Here is some of Linkin Park's best live performances from Hybrid Theory!
 



RIP Chester!
 

