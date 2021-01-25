One Step Closer - 20 Years Later

Man, Linkin Park ruled... they shared this tweet from over 20 years ago when they made their US television debut with a performance of 'One Step Closer'.



Intensity? They brought it!





20 years ago today, we made our first US television appearance on Late Night with @ConanOBrien



Here's our performance of One Step Closer pic.twitter.com/FvEJNghX9R — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) January 16, 2021

I can still remember getting this album with my buddies on our lunch break in middle school and thinking every song on Hybrid Theory was awesome, I had never heard anything like it. The album still holds up, and Linkin Park put out a 20th Anniversary box set! If you're a fan, this is a must have. Grab it HERE



Here is some of Linkin Park's best live performances from Hybrid Theory!







RIP Chester!

