One Step Closer - 20 Years Later
Man, Linkin Park ruled... they shared this tweet from over 20 years ago when they made their US television debut with a performance of 'One Step Closer'.
Intensity? They brought it!
20 years ago today, we made our first US television appearance on Late Night with @ConanOBrien— LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) January 16, 2021
Here's our performance of One Step Closer pic.twitter.com/FvEJNghX9R
I can still remember getting this album with my buddies on our lunch break in middle school and thinking every song on Hybrid Theory was awesome, I had never heard anything like it. The album still holds up, and Linkin Park put out a 20th Anniversary box set! If you're a fan, this is a must have. Grab it HERE
Here is some of Linkin Park's best live performances from Hybrid Theory!
RIP Chester!
