Only In America Drum Gun Covers!
Here is your ‘Only In America’ gun cover of System Of A Down B.Y.O.B I just discovered this dude who goes by ‘Gun Drummer’ on YouTube and his rock covers are extremely unique and can really only happen in America
Here he is busting out B.Y.O.B by System of a Down with assault rifles and pistols.
System Of A Down’s Daron Malakian gave this cover two thumbs up when he reposted it!
Now the covers don’t stop here. Check out Tool – Vicarious covered with assault rifles!
Here’s The Offspring – The Kid’s Aren’t Alright with pistols!
Or Slipknot – People = Shit with….a TANK
This dudes channel is wild. Check out GunDrummer on Youtube for more ridiculous rock covers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3McX8ZB_AwKZ-bg8FQ5gQ
