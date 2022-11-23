Our Buddy Terry Cahill Directed A Music Video!

Check out the latest music video from Monster Truck, put together by Terry Cahill of Fubar!

Got off work early on

Grab my keys and I'm headed for home

I grab cigs on the way

Surprised a little lady with Chardonnay

I pulled up, went inside

There were clothes everywhere and empty beers that weren't mine

I walked in on my wife

Doing things I couldn't get her to do to save my life

I could hardly believe it could happen to me

How was I supposed to know?

Don't bother getting dressed, no need for more stress

I'm gonna get my things and go

I don't want you, I don't need you, no

I'm gonna get my things and go

I don't want you, I don't need you, no

I'm gonna get my things and go

Yeah

It's too bad but I ain't sad

That woman drove me nuts

I said bye to that bitch like scratching an itch

I left her out there in my dust

I don't want you, I don't need you, no

I'm gonna get my things and go

I don't want you, I don't need you, no

I'm gonna get my things and go

'Cause I live up the road with less of a load

Smarter now with what I know

No need for revenge, I keep a cool head

I'm gonna get my things and go

I don't want you, I don't need you, no

I'm gonna get my things and go

I don't want you, I don't need you, no

I'm gonna get my things and go

Yeah, yeah

I'm gonna get my things and go

Yeah

I'm gonna get my things and go