Our Buddy Terry Cahill Directed A Music Video!


monster

Check out the latest music video from Monster Truck, put together by Terry Cahill of Fubar!

Got off work early on Grab my keys and I'm headed for home I grab cigs on the way Surprised a little lady with Chardonnay

I pulled up, went inside There were clothes everywhere and empty beers that weren't mine I walked in on my wife Doing things I couldn't get her to do to save my life

I could hardly believe it could happen to me How was I supposed to know? Don't bother getting dressed, no need for more stress I'm gonna get my things and go

I don't want you, I don't need you, no I'm gonna get my things and go I don't want you, I don't need you, no I'm gonna get my things and go

Yeah

It's too bad but I ain't sad That woman drove me nuts I said bye to that bitch like scratching an itch I left her out there in my dust

I don't want you, I don't need you, no I'm gonna get my things and go I don't want you, I don't need you, no I'm gonna get my things and go

'Cause I live up the road with less of a load Smarter now with what I know No need for revenge, I keep a cool head I'm gonna get my things and go

I don't want you, I don't need you, no I'm gonna get my things and go I don't want you, I don't need you, no I'm gonna get my things and go

Yeah, yeah I'm gonna get my things and go Yeah I'm gonna get my things and go

