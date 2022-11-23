Our Buddy Terry Cahill Directed A Music Video!
Check out the latest music video from Monster Truck, put together by Terry Cahill of Fubar!
Got off work early onGrab my keys and I'm headed for home I grab cigs on the way Surprised a little lady with Chardonnay
I pulled up, went insideThere were clothes everywhere and empty beers that weren't mine I walked in on my wife Doing things I couldn't get her to do to save my life
I could hardly believe it could happen to meHow was I supposed to know? Don't bother getting dressed, no need for more stress I'm gonna get my things and go
I don't want you, I don't need you, noI'm gonna get my things and go I don't want you, I don't need you, no I'm gonna get my things and go
Yeah
It's too bad but I ain't sadThat woman drove me nuts I said bye to that bitch like scratching an itch I left her out there in my dust
I don't want you, I don't need you, noI'm gonna get my things and go I don't want you, I don't need you, no I'm gonna get my things and go
'Cause I live up the road with less of a loadSmarter now with what I know No need for revenge, I keep a cool head I'm gonna get my things and go
I don't want you, I don't need you, noI'm gonna get my things and go I don't want you, I don't need you, no I'm gonna get my things and go
Yeah, yeahI'm gonna get my things and go Yeah I'm gonna get my things and go