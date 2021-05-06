Our Kids Mental Health Is Suffering...Big Time.

I heard my 8 year old son say he wanted to kill himself for the first time this month. It’ll haunt me for a very long time and I have to do something about it.

Yesterday my son Nixon cried his eyes out when we told him he can’t go to school for the next few weeks, and it could be longer, who knows what will happen with this pandemic and spiking COVID numbers here in Alberta.

“I just want COVID to be over”, “when will COVID be over?” the worst part about him asking those questions yesterday while inconsolable, was nobody has the answer.

My son, like all kids, want to see their friends, want to play and just be a kid. This pandemic has stripped almost everything being a kid has to offer to our children. No birthday parties, no sleep overs, no sports really nothing but “stay inside and wash your hands”. My youngest son Max, whose 4 has no memories other than living in a pandemic. My heart sinks when we go to the store and he says "don't forget your mask dad!". This is all the little guys know.

The kids are starting to break down. I wonder what lasting affects this is going have on them? It’s heartbreaking to watch.



Now add online learning to their plate and it’s pushing kids to a breaking point.

Now that our kids across Alberta have to stay home and do online learning, is it turning your house as upside down as it is mine? This at home schooling while trying to manage everyday life has easily become one of the most stressful things we as a unit have ever had to deal with. How are two working parents that work outside of the home able to work full time and teach full-time? How is a single parent supposed to provide for their children and now find last minute daycare and somehow be a full time teacher on top of all of it? The poor teachers having to try and teach the kids over a computer…It’s all too much.

“Jump on Google meet at 9am for an hour, here’s all the homework for the day, lets meet back on at 2PM and go over all the stuff you’ve had to do for the day.” Impossible. Are we supposed to hire tutors? Are we supposed to just tell the kids mom and dad are too busy? There is not enough time in the day.



This morning my fiancé is bringing my boys to her work, and setting them up with homework in her warehouse until I’m able to pick them up after the radio show and then I am supposed to go straight home and be Mr. Modz for the next 6 hours and teach. The kids are breaking, the teachers are breaking, we are all breaking.

Online learning over the last year has turned my house upside down. Trying to be a parent, a partner, an employee and a teacher in the same day is beyond anyone’s ability, especially during a pandemic.



I don’t know what the solution is. Is it give the kids and teachers an extra 2 month break heading into summer? God knows they need it. Is it just shutting up and figuring it out?



Our kids mental health is suffering, never mind our own and we gotta tackle it before its too late.