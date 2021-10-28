Ozzy Has Teamed Up With Dogtown For A New Skate Deck!

Ozzy Osbourne and Dogtown Skate Boards have teamed for a Skate Deck, T-shirt and Hoodies:

All Hail OZZY! OZZY OZBOURNE has been on heavy rotation on the Skateboarding soundtrack for over 40 years. We are proud to announce the OZZY x DOGTOWN collaboration collection featuring art by Sean Cliver on 200 Limited Edition Custom Paint “Midnight Fade” decks with a silver metal flake dusting designed by Jim “Red Dog” Muir, manufactured by Paul Schmitt at PS Stix, and hand silk screened by Chicken at Screaming Squeegees on the iconic 80’s Dogtown Stonefish shape. T-Shirts and Pullover Hoodies featuring the OZZY X DOGTOWN graphic will also be released with the 200 Limited Edition Decks at 12:00pm noon PST on Friday, October 29th at dogtown.com and ozzy.com. This will be a first come first served release! - Dogtownskateboards.com

You can grab your deck and stuff here.

Also, Ozzy who has been working on a new solo album has had some incredible guitarists like Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Toni Iommi in studio and has had his former axe-slayer Zakk Wylde playing rythym. For more on this story click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord