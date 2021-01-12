Paul Stanley's Kid Teamed Up With Bryan Cranston To Cover...Maroon 5?
Really not sure what is going on here, but Paul Stanley of KISS’s son Evan put out a Maroon 5 Cover for some reason. Can’t knock the kid for putting out music, just a Maroon 5 cover seems a little strange. Even stranger…the song features Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad. Not only his Cranston making a cameo in the song, he’s pounding away on some drums as well in the ‘Official Music Video’.
Not knocking this…just trying to process it.
Anyways, here is Paul Stanley’s son Evan…with Bryan Cranston…covering Maroon 5.
