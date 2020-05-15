If Pearl Jam can't tour, they'll make music videos.

The song Retrograde from their latest album Gigaton has a melancholy feel and since i dig a good dose of melancholy every once in a whle I really like it.

The video was supposed to be shot in March, however with the covid pademic members of the band ended up sending in videos from all over the world.

One significant character you may see in the video is that of Greta Thunberg, as the video does deal with climate change.

Also, it would be neat to find actual tarot cards with the members of Pearl Jam on them!

Check out the video for yourself!

Rock!

Chris Foord