Pete Davidson Has Been Tagged To Play Joey Ramone In Upcoming Biopic
Yesterday (April 15th) marked the 20th year since we lost the incredible Joey Ramone.
The Ramones lead singer at the young age of 49 lost a battle to Lymphatic Cancer.
A loss for all of us.
However, some good news came out of yesterday as Netlflix announced a movie about Joey Ramone with Pete Davidson casted to play the role of Joey!
The movie will be named after memoir of his life that was writing by Joey's brother Mitchel Lee Hyman that came out 10 years ago.
No word on when I Slept With Joey Ramone will be released however Netflix in partnership with STX Films have full cooperation from Joey's estate.
Rock!
Chris Foord
