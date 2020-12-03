iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

Pink 4reud - Pink Floyd Tribute adds SECOND show!

pink4reud_cjay_trending

CJAY 92 ROCKS
PINK 4REUD - PINK FLOYD TRIBUTE

The December 19th show is now SOLD OUT. Due to popular demand, a 2nd has been added! 

Friday, December 18
Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre

 

Tickets on-sale Friday, December 4 at 10AM through Hotels Live.
Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges. 
All ages.

CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE
Runs Thursday, December 3rd from10am until Friday, December 4th at 9:59AM, while supplies last.
Click HERE and use pre-sale code : HOTELSLIVE

 

CJAY 92 ROCKS Pink 4reud - Pink Floyd Tribute at Delta Calgary South on December 18!

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!