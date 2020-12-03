Pink 4reud - Pink Floyd Tribute adds SECOND show!

CJAY 92 ROCKS

PINK 4REUD - PINK FLOYD TRIBUTE

The December 19th show is now SOLD OUT. Due to popular demand, a 2nd has been added!

Friday, December 18

Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre

Tickets on-sale Friday, December 4 at 10AM through Hotels Live.

Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges.

All ages.

CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE

Runs Thursday, December 3rd from10am until Friday, December 4th at 9:59AM, while supplies last.

Click HERE and use pre-sale code : HOTELSLIVE

