Polish Army Detonates British WW2 Bomb
This is cool, and scary. After discovering a British bomb from WW2 in a canal, the Polish Army decided to try and diffuse it. Thery couldn't do it safely, so decided to detonante it. This is also a bathroom after 3 plates of Thanksgiving dinner.
~Reap*Viedeo courtesy of NTV Houston via YouTube
