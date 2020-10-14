iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

Polish Army Detonates British WW2 Bomb

This is cool, and scary. After discovering a British bomb from WW2 in a canal, the Polish Army decided to try and diffuse it. Thery couldn't do it safely, so decided to detonante it. This is also a bathroom after 3 plates of Thanksgiving dinner. 

~Reap

*Viedeo courtesy of NTV Houston via YouTube

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!