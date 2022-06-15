Post Malone Covering Better Man

Post Malone is no stranger to Rock N Roll, infact he was raised on it. Yesterday he showcased his love for Rock by covering Pearl Jam's Better Man and the internet can't quite figure out what to make of it. Have a listen!

Although I don't know Post Malone personally, he seems to be a pretty good dude. Here he is chatting about how he used music to fight depression as a teenager.

Now you may not be a fan of Post Malone's Betterman cover...but I think we all digged his Nirvana set. Reminice here...