Previously Un Released Motorhead!

Motohead had you in mind this Christmas by released a previously unheard track!

The song, "Bullet in Your Brain" getting released to get you pumped for a new deluxe edition release of Motorhead's last album, 2015's 'Bad Magic'.

'Seriously Bad Magic' will have this new song and another previously unreleased track called "Greedy Bastards" on it.

The deluxe release will also feature Motorhead's 2015 live show from Japan's Mt. Fuji Festival.

The deluxe edition release comes out on February 24th 2023.

Not sit back, relax, pour yourself a Jack and Coke and have a listen to some "new" Motorhead!