Pumpkins After Dark Starts TONIGHT at Winsport


pumpkins

Halloween is just around the corner - and what better way to get into the spooky spirit then checking out Pumpkins After Dark - Canada’s award-winning outdoor Halloween event. Featuring over 6,000+ hand-carved pumpkins!

It's open from September 22 - October 31 at Winsport.

 

You can expect to find:

  • All brand new displays! 
  • Celebration of all things Halloween
  • Live pumpkin carving demonstrations
  • Fall treats & sweets
  • Fun for the entire family!
  • Instagram worthy photo ops

For tickets or more information visit:
https://pumpkinsafterdark.com/calgary/

 

