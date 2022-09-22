Pumpkins After Dark Starts TONIGHT at Winsport
Halloween is just around the corner - and what better way to get into the spooky spirit then checking out Pumpkins After Dark - Canada’s award-winning outdoor Halloween event. Featuring over 6,000+ hand-carved pumpkins!
It's open from September 22 - October 31 at Winsport.
You can expect to find:
- All brand new displays!
- Celebration of all things Halloween
- Live pumpkin carving demonstrations
- Fall treats & sweets
- Fun for the entire family!
- Instagram worthy photo ops
For tickets or more information visit:
https://pumpkinsafterdark.com/calgary/