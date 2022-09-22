Pumpkins After Dark Starts TONIGHT at Winsport

Halloween is just around the corner - and what better way to get into the spooky spirit then checking out Pumpkins After Dark - Canada’s award-winning outdoor Halloween event. Featuring over 6,000+ hand-carved pumpkins!

It's open from September 22 - October 31 at Winsport.

You can expect to find:

All brand new displays!

Celebration of all things Halloween

Live pumpkin carving demonstrations

Fall treats & sweets

Fun for the entire family!

Instagram worthy photo ops

For tickets or more information visit:

https://pumpkinsafterdark.com/calgary/