Purchase A Face Mask For Remembrance Day
I never thought a Remembrance Day would come where we wouldn't see tributes for our fallen Soldiers who fought for our freedom and the younger generation who also fought for the freedom of other countries.
Unfortunatly living in the Covid era, many if not all ceremony's will not happen this year. Furthermore it will be harder to collect for our Veterans, something that is annully done by the very popular 'Wear a Poppy' campaign among other way.
However, perhaps look into buying a mask for Remebrance Day this year! It's a fantastic idea that will keep funds coming in and the masks are pretty cool.
You can purchase your masks here.
Peace!
Chris Foord
The Hero’s Return
Pink Floyd - Words by Roger Waters.
Jesus, Jesus, what's it all about?
Trying to clout these little ingrates into shape
When I was their age, all the lights went out
There was no time to whine and mope about
And even now part of me flies over Dresden at angels one five
Though they'll never fathom it behind my sarcasm
Desperate memories lie
Sweetheart, sweetheart, are you fast asleep? Good
That's the only time that I can really speak to you
There is something that I've locked away
A memory that is too painful
To withstand the light of day
When we came back from the war
The banners and flags hung on everyone's door
We danced and we sang in the street
And the church bells rang
But burning in my heart
The memory smolders on
Of the gunner's dying words on the intercom
