Purchase A Face Mask For Remembrance Day

I never thought a Remembrance Day would come where we wouldn't see tributes for our fallen Soldiers who fought for our freedom and the younger generation who also fought for the freedom of other countries.

Unfortunatly living in the Covid era, many if not all ceremony's will not happen this year. Furthermore it will be harder to collect for our Veterans, something that is annully done by the very popular 'Wear a Poppy' campaign among other way.

However, perhaps look into buying a mask for Remebrance Day this year! It's a fantastic idea that will keep funds coming in and the masks are pretty cool.

You can purchase your masks here.

Peace!

Chris Foord

The Hero’s Return

Pink Floyd - Words by Roger Waters.

Jesus, Jesus, what's it all about?

Trying to clout these little ingrates into shape

When I was their age, all the lights went out

There was no time to whine and mope about

And even now part of me flies over Dresden at angels one five

Though they'll never fathom it behind my sarcasm

Desperate memories lie

Sweetheart, sweetheart, are you fast asleep? Good

That's the only time that I can really speak to you

There is something that I've locked away

A memory that is too painful

To withstand the light of day

When we came back from the war

The banners and flags hung on everyone's door

We danced and we sang in the street

And the church bells rang

But burning in my heart

The memory smolders on

Of the gunner's dying words on the intercom