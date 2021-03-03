Queen: Rock Tour - A Mobile Video Game Has Been Released (DL here!)

It's your turn to rock out like the members of Queen and you can with the new Mobile Video Game: - Queen: Rock Tour!

Set up a lot like Guitar Hero; An Official Press Release for Queen: Rock Tour said to have you the player “fully immerse themselves into the world of Queen."

"Our ambition was to push the their career and make them perform in real-time Queen's live music unlike ever before,We devoted enormous attention to the details of Queen’s history, authenticity and artistry to craft a fitting tribute to one of the most significant bands in rock history." - Gamesloft Creative Director Cedric Ratajczak via Ultimate Classic Rock Magazine

The game will have all the classic Queen hits, 10 historic venues they played at, trivia and much more!

"be a lockdown rock star! No turning back!” - Queen guitartist Brian May via Ultimate Classic Rock Magazine



Check out the trailer below and you can download the Queen: Rock Tour to your device here.

Fun Fact: Queen officially formed March 1st, 1971... Just over 50 years ago!

Rock!

Chris Foord



