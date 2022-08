It's great to see Rage Against The Machine back on tour and we can't wait for them to get to Calgary March 13th next year.

At Madison Square Garden this week they played 'Fistful of Steel' for the first time in 25 years!

Check this out.

In addition to “Fistful Of Steel,” they have recently played “Born Of A Broken Man” for the first time in 14 years.

What song are you most excited to hear em play in Calgary?