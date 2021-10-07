Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Unreal Video To Announce Tour Dates

Just when I thought I couldn't love this band any more...

The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently announced a global tour, but today they released one hell of a video to announce their tour dates. Sadly, they only have one Canadian date scheduled, so I am met with a bit of heartbreak. However, this video makes the pain a bit easier to handle. Check it out below. (Yes, you have to go to stupid YouTube to watch the video, but believe me, it's worth it!)