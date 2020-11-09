Remembering Shane Smith & fundraiser is looking for Silent Auction Items

Outlaws Taphouse is looking for items for a fund - raising benefit for the family of Shane Smith.

Please read the details below.

Thank you in advance. - Chris Foord

(Taken from the Outlaws Taphouse Instagram page)

On Saturday, November 14, Outlaws Taphouse & Bar will be having a fund-raising benefit for the family of Shane Smith from 6pm to midnight. CJAY 92’s Chris Foord @chrisfoord92 will be hosting a silent auction at 7pm. The band, Saints and Sinners @saintsandsinnersyyc, will be performing from 8pm to midnight. instagram - Outlaws Taphouse There will be food and drink specials and prize giveaways all night. Of course, we will still be practicing social distancing and wearing masks and complying with AHS guidelines. 20 year old Shane Eric James Smith tragically lost his life on June 6, 2020. He was murdered and 3 males have been arrested by the Calgary Police. His body has not been located. Please look for Shane Smith. He is believed to be in the Bow River in Calgary, Alberta. The Smith Family and Everyone who loves Shane needs him found ASAP. If you find Shane Smith or have any information to his whereabouts, please contact the Calgary Police Service (403) 255-1234. Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) #justiceforshane . Six more sleeps until our Justice for Shane fundraiser. We are still looking for silent auction items (gift cards, merchandise) so if you would like to donate, please call Marla at Outlaws Taphouse at 587-391-2698. On behalf of the Smith family, thank you for your amazing generosity.

——-

Thank you,

Chris Foord