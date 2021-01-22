RIP Hank Aaron - MLB ALL STAR

Legendary Major League Baseball Player Hank Aaron has passed away at the age of 86.

Born Henry Aaron in Alabama, Feb 5th, 1934, Aaron went on to pass Babe Ruth's incredible 714 Home Runs! Check out that hit with Vin Scully doing the call for # 715...

Aaron had to endure plenty of racism in his career however his commitment and wit kept him above the grade.

Hank Aaron played Mostly in Milwaukee as a Brave where he would win a world series. A few seasons after the team moved to Atlanta, Aaron was traded back to Milwaukee this time to play for the Brewers where he would finish his career with 755 Home Runs.

For more on Hank Aaron please click here.

Didn't come up here to read. Came up here to hit. Response to Yogi Berra, who told him to turn his bat around so he could see the trademark during the 1957 World Series, as quoted in Bartlett's Book of Anecdotes (2000) by Clifton Fadiman and André Bernard - Wikiquotes.org

(2000) by Clifton Fadiman and André Bernard - Wikiquotes.org

I'm not trying to make anyone forget the Babe; but only to remember Hank Aaron.



When asked how he felt breaking Babe Ruth's record of 714 home runs, as quoted in "I Just Want People to Remember Hank Aaron" by Tom Saladino (AP), in The Mexia Daily News (July 27, 1974) - Wikiquotes.org

Rip Hank Aaron.

Chris Foord