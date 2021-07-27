RIP Joey Jordison - Original Drummer in Slipknot.

Sad new today as the Rock world found out that former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison passed away in his sleep yeterday at the age of 46.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46. Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes." - Family statement via Loudwire.com

Joey was diagnosed in 2013 with neurological condition called transverse myelitis that messed up his ability to walk and play the drums.

Jordison was one of the original 9 members of Slipknot and was active in the band from it's inception up until 2013.

RiP Joey Jordison.

Chris Foord



