Roger Waters Shares A Sample Of Reimagined Dark Side Of The Moon Track

Roger Waters formerly of Pink Floyd has been talking about a reimagined version of the classic album Dark Side Of The Moon.

Well today, 1 day after the 50th anniversary of the one of the greatest albums of all time, Waters' shared a sample from the track Us & Them...

Waters recorded the updated version during the Lockdown

“When we recorded the stripped-down songs for the Lockdown Sessions, the 50th anniversary of the release of Dark Side of The Moon was looming on the horizon, It occurred to me that Dark Side of the Moon could well be a suitable candidate for a similar reworking, partly as a tribute to the original work, but also to readdress the political and emotional message of the whole album....When we'd stopped giggling and shouting 'You must be fucking mad' at one another, we decided to take it on,” - Roger Waters via (Ultimateclassicrock.com)





Waters went on to say that it is not a replacement of the original.

No release date for this updated Dark Side Of The Moon album has been set.

