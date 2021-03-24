iHeartRadio
Rory Mcllroy Drills Tee Shot Into Swimming Pool

mcelloyrScreenshot 2021-03-24 161348

It's always fun to see Golfers off a little on their aim.

Today it was Rory Mcllroys turn!

Rory's shot is pretty funny, however last week Wesley Bryan stole the show as he stripped down to his boxers to retrieve his ball.... 

 

Fore!

Chris Foord 

 

