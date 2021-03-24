Rory Mcllroy Drills Tee Shot Into Swimming Pool
It's always fun to see Golfers off a little on their aim.
Today it was Rory Mcllroys turn!
Rory's shot is pretty funny, however last week Wesley Bryan stole the show as he stripped down to his boxers to retrieve his ball....
Fore!
