Russell Brand dumps on Justin Trudeau and our big "Pancake Party"
Russell Brand has some sort of talk show and he decided to take some shots at not only Justin Trudeau, which I'm sure some of you will love…but also out Calgary stamped or as Russell Brand calls it, our "little pancake party"
"As Justin Trudeau now joins the Netherlands, Germany and Sri Lanka in making applying pressure to farmers over emissions, do politicians and their rich friends they give tax cuts to follow the same climate goals?"