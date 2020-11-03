Pandemic! Election! Blah blah blah. Lets take a break from all that and enjoy this Soundgarden approved cover!

Alice In Chains singer William DuVall

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante

Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher

Metal Allegiance bassist Mark Menghi



All come together in isolation to give us this little treat!

Is it the greatest Rusty Cage cover of all time? Unfortunalty for these young fella's a man by the name of Johnny Cash once walked the earth and gave us this!