Rusty Cage Cover!
Pandemic! Election! Blah blah blah. Lets take a break from all that and enjoy this Soundgarden approved cover!
Alice In Chains singer William DuVall
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante
Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher
Metal Allegiance bassist Mark Menghi
All come together in isolation to give us this little treat!
Is it the greatest Rusty Cage cover of all time? Unfortunalty for these young fella's a man by the name of Johnny Cash once walked the earth and gave us this!
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
Jesse & JD's Hell Yeah for HeroesNominate a Veteran or someone currently in the Military for a Jesse & JD Hell Yeah!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!