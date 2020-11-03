iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

Rusty Cage Cover!

gfdf

Pandemic! Election! Blah blah blah. Lets take a break from all that and enjoy this Soundgarden approved cover!

Alice In Chains singer William DuVall
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante
Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher
Metal Allegiance bassist Mark Menghi

All come together in isolation to give us this little treat!

Is it the greatest Rusty Cage cover of all time? Unfortunalty for these young fella's a man by the name of Johnny Cash once walked the earth and gave us this!

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!