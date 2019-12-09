Ryan Reynolds Said This New Film Is His Favourite He's Ever Made
Of all the movies Ryan Reynolds has made, he recently said at Comic Con Brazil that "Free Guy" is his favourite.
A little bizarre considering he's created Deadpool...But this doesn't look all that bad!
Check out the trailer below:
