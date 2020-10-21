Shannon Hoon - 25 Years Since His Death (Oct. 21, 1995)

I'll never forget driving into the Esso just outside of Medicine Hat in a Seismic Truck. The day was crappy and I believe a winter storm was blowing in. Just as I was getting out of the truck to fill up, the guy on the radio reported that Shannon Hoon, the singer of Blind Melon had passed away. I sat back in my seat and said a little prayer for him. That was 25 years ago today.

Hoon fell victim to drugs and after a what was said to be a poor performance at a show in Houston, Hoon went on a binge and died of a cocaine overdose. Hoon was 28. His daughter was just 3 months old.

Shannon Hoon bought a camera in 1990 and filmed himself up until his death in 1995. This past year it was released into a movie called All I Can Say which you can rent here. Check out the trailer below.

RiP Shannon Hoon,

