Shinedown To Livestream Album Release Party For Free! Get Link Inside

Shinedown are going to be having an album release party on July 1st and all y'all are invited!

The show will be held in Florida however the band will live stream for free.

Shinedown's new ablum Planet Zero will also be releaed on Friday, July 1st. (Canada Day...have a some cold brews with the show playing in the background)

Check out their latest single Daylight below and to preorder the album click here.

To get your free live stream show click here!

Rock!

Chris Foord