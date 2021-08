Nikki Sixx's side project Sixx AM are coming out with a new album called Hits.

blabbermouth, Sixx AM

Hits will be available October 22nd and will contain 20 tracks in total, 6 of which are brand new.

Nikki Sixx will also be releasing a new memoir 3 days earlier titled The first 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx

Check out Sixx AM - Skin below, one of the new songs on the Hits ablum.

To pre-order the album and/or book click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord