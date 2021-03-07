Slapback: An Unreleased Black Sabbath Track (Ronnie James Dio era)

It's always cool when unheard songs appear, especially when they rock!

This happened recently with a Black Sabbath Song called Slapback.

Slapback was written and recorded in the Ronnie James Dio era of Black Sabbath with Bill Ward on Drums, Toni Iommi on guitar and Ronnie taking care of the rest.

When songs like this come out, you can appreciate not only the song but the actual recording itself....Sure it's a YouTube video but you can feel the music much like an vinyl record back in the day.

Ronnie James Dio replaced Ozzy in Black Sabbath in 1979.

"It was different. With Ozz, we tend to jam usually, and then Ozzy would sometimes be in the room, sometimes he wouldn't. And sometimes he'd hear something and go, 'Oh yeah,' and start singing something to it. It depends on what periods. We'd play and come up with a format for a song, and then he'd listen to it and start coming up with a melody. With Dio, he was a little bit more involved because he played an instrument [bass] and was more musical. And that's not knocking Ozzy, because Ozzy was great at what he did, but Dio was a little more involved. I could sit down quietly and play something to Ronnie, and he'd say, 'Yeah, I like that.' He'd start singing, and then go, 'Can I go through a change now? What about that note there? Oh yeah, that's good.' We'd work together and bounce back with each other." - Toni Iommi speaking with Songfacts via blabbermouth.net

For more on why this song was released now click here, Also think of it is as a gift. Thank you to the Nicholls' Estate.

Rock!

Chris Foord