Slipknot, Gwar and others Give Mask Wearing Tips

When it comes to wearing masks during this Covid - era some people are having a hard time...and that's fair.

Hey masks aren't that comfortable, but living in Canada it's not much different than wearing a balaclava in the winter right! So, If you're still having a hard time don't fear, Rockstars who wear masks are here with some advice.

“The main thing is to find a mask that fits,” Taylor says. “I know a lot of people complain about it, like, hurting their ears and shit, but that’s because your mask is too small. Or your head’s too big. Whichever is the case, I’m not too sure. But think about it this way: you’re talking about a few moments of discomfort against the possibility of being dead. It sells itself.” - Corey Taylor, Slipknot

An Article in Spin Magazine recently spoke to members of Slipknot and Gwar and other bands on this issue and yes they get political...they are pro mask, so maybe don't read if you're prone to whining.

“For one thing, people won’t really know what you look like, and that’s a great advantage, especially when you’re trying to commit armed robbery at your local convenience store,” Blöthar says. “The other thing, especially if you’re really ugly, which most humans are … at least you get to walk around and not be as ugly as you usually are. There’s a big plus to that. Another big plus is other people don’t have to look at your ugly mug. And their days are not ruined.” - Blöthar the Berserker, Gwar

Click here to read the full article that includes members from Machinehead, Locust, Bloody Beatroutes, Intruder and british band Clinic who have been wearing disposable masks for almost 20 years as their shtick.

“One of the key things, if people aren’t doing it already, is to pinch the mask on the bridge of your nose,” Blackburn says. Not only does it make the mask more effective, but “that really gives it a bit of shape and stops it from puffing up as much.” Adrian Blackburn, Clinic

Rock!

Chris Foord