Slow Down, Move Over Happening Tonight.


police

Really important reminder happening tonight at Deerfoot and Glenmore. It's the annual 'Slow Down, Move Over' awareness exercise. A good reminder for us drivers to keep an eye out for our first responders and tow truck drivers on scene during a traffic incident.

