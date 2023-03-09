Slow Down, Move Over Happening Tonight.
Really important reminder happening tonight at Deerfoot and Glenmore. It's the annual 'Slow Down, Move Over' awareness exercise. A good reminder for us drivers to keep an eye out for our first responders and tow truck drivers on scene during a traffic incident.
