Some Great Sportsmanship In Little League!

An Oklahoma little leaguer gets smashed in the head by a wild pitch, then goes viral. After being a little shaken up from ball to the head, he walks it off and heads to first. The little leaguer notices that the pitcher who hit him is in tears, so he goes to the mound to hug it out.

Check it out!

"Hey, you're doing just great"



Oklahoma little leaguer gets hit in the head and then comforts the pitcher who is shaken up afterward pic.twitter.com/hYYLiy511K — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 9, 2022

And if you like Violence, here’s some batters getting hit and not taking it so well!

Ding, Ding, Ding!



