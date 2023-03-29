Something Is Brewing... Potentially The Biggest Rock Festival EVER
What if you could see AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne and Tool all on the same stage at a festival?
Social media leads us to believe that this might be more than a dream...
All of the above bands have posted something cryptic on their socials teasing ahead to something called 'Power Trip' which some think is a new festival.
AC/DC hasn't toured since the release of their album, Powerup in 2020.
What could this mean? I guess we'll find out more tomorrow on March 30th.