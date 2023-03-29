iHeartRadio
Something Is Brewing... Potentially The Biggest Rock Festival EVER


ozzy power trip

What if you could see AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne and Tool all on the same stage at a festival?

Social media leads us to believe that this might be more than a dream...

All of the above bands have posted something cryptic on their socials teasing ahead to something called 'Power Trip' which some think is a new festival. 

AC/DC hasn't toured since the release of their album, Powerup in 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AC/DC (@acdc)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Metallica (@metallica)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Iron Maiden (@ironmaiden)

 

 

 

What could this mean? I guess we'll find out more tomorrow on March 30th. 

