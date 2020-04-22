SOUNDTRACK MUSIC FESTIVAL CANCELLED

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing restrictions on public gatherings we are saddened to announce the cancellation of Soundtrack Music Festival Volume 3.0 scheduled to take place June 26-27, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. We know this festival means a lot to many people and it hurts to have to send this message out, but ultimately the safety of our fans, artists, vendors, volunteers, staff, sponsors, partners and community comes first.

All Soundtrack 2020 ticket holders who purchased tickets through Eventbrite will be fully refunded . Please allow us some time to sort through the logistics and we will get you all the required information.

As a not-for-profit, volunteer-driven organization, we know the importance of a strong community. We will continue our work in the community and look for ways we can help in these challenging times. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this crisis, and we thank all the front-line workers in multiple industries who continue to ensure our safety and security. Thank you for your continued support, take care of each other, stay safe and stay healthy.

CJAY 92 ROCKS

SOUNDTRACK MUSIC FESTIVAL

Third Eye Blind, The Trews, Everlast, Practically Hip & MORE!

June 26 & June 27 - CANCELLED

Kinsmen Park in Edmonton

